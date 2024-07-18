Deal Wrap: Warburg invests $100M in Matera; Apax funds to exit AffiniPay

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Warburg Pincus LLC made a $100 million investment in Matera Systems Informática SA, a Brazil-based banking software provider. Bank of America and Freitas Leite advised Matera on the transaction.

– Genstar Capital LLC agreed to make a significant investment in practice management software and online payment company AffiniPay LLC. Existing investor TA Associates Management LP will continue to own a meaningful stake in AffiniPay, while funds advised by Apax Partners LLP will fully exit their minority interest in the business. Lazard and Raymond James were financial advisers to AffiniPay and TA, and Goodwin Procter LLP was TA's legal counsel. Ropes & Gray LLP was legal adviser to Genstar.

– Platinum Equity LLC made a significant investment in Motors & Armatures Inc., a supplier to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration industry. R.W. Baird was financial adviser to Platinum and O'Melveny & Myers was legal adviser on the deal. Tucker Midis & Associates was financial adviser and Rivkin Radler was legal counsel to Motors.

– Funds managed by Hamilton Lane Inc. purchased a significant equity stake in specialty drugmaker Cosette Pharmaceuticals Inc. from Avista Capital Partners and its coinvestors. Avista and the Hamilton Lane funds will become co-controlling shareholders of Cosette. In conjunction with the deal, Cosette entered into a new term loan financing with Hayfin Capital Management, while UBS Investment Bank, Capital One NA and Santander Corporate & Investment Bank provided a revolver and served as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the financing. Ropes & Gray LLP advised Avista and Cosette on the deal, while Debevoise & Plimpton LLP advised Hamilton Lane.

– Palladium Equity Partners LLC closed the $695 million sale of its majority stake in building materials company Trachte LLC to an affiliate of nVent Electric PLC.

– Funds managed by Snowhawk LP completed an investment in SecureVision, acquiring a majority stake in the fiber connectivity provider and providing it with growth capital. Bank Street and Dentons advised SecureVision, while Kirkland & Ellis advised Snowhawk on the deal.

– Straus Family Creamery Inc., an organic dairy products company, received an equity investment from Grounded Capital LLC. Aspect Consumer Partners was Straus Family Creamery's investment banking representative.

– PSG Equity LLC provided $80 million in primary and secondary funding to hybrid cloud data platform Ctera Networks Ltd.

