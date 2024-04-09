Deal Wrap: Warburg acquires major stake in Ebco; Prytek buys 40% of Tipranks

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a majority stake in Indian furniture distributor Ebco Pvt. Ltd. Avendus Capital was Ebco's financial adviser.

– Prytek Holdings Pte Ltd. acquired a 40% stake in Israeli software company Tipranks Ltd. from Moneta Seeds Ltd and Liwa Capital Advisors Ltd. for $80 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Regent LP acquired Swiss luxury footwear manufacturer Bally Schuhfabriken AG from Jab Holding Co. SàRL, according to Market Intelligence data.

– CDH Investment Management Co. Ltd.'s CDH Innovative and Growth Fund led a series B funding round for Shanghai-based digital services developer Yida Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., according to Market Intelligence data.

