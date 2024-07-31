Deal Wrap: TSG invests in Summer Fridays; Soundcore exits American Restoration

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– TSG Consumer Partners LP invested in skincare and makeup brand Summer Fridays LLC. Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland will retain a significant stake, while Prelude Growth Partners will exit the company as part of the transaction. Raymond James served as exclusive financial adviser to Summer Fridays, and Cooley acted as legal adviser. Ropes & Gray provided legal counsel to TSG.

– OEP Capital Advisors LP agreed to make a majority investment in Comau SpA, a technology company specializing in industrial automation and advanced robotics. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Stellantis NV will remain a minority shareholder of Comau.

– Soundcore Capital Partners LP sold property restoration services provider American Restoration Operations LLC to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial adviser to Soundcore and American Restoration, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel. Debevoise & Plimpton was legal adviser to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, and Harris Williams and Stephens Inc. were financial advisers.

– Savant Growth and VantagePoint Capital Partners led a $140 million strategic growth investment in communications automation provider IntelePeer Inc.

