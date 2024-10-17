Deal Wrap: Truelink to buy GES from Viad; Investcorp AI to merge with Bigtincan

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Truelink Capital will acquire Las Vegas-based events and exhibits organizer Global Experience Specialists Inc., which does business as GES, from Viad Corp. Baird and BrightTower were Truelink's financial advisers and Kirkland & Ellis was its legal adviser. Moelis & Company LLC was Viad's financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP was its legal adviser.

– Investcorp Holdings BSC agreed to merge subsidiary Investcorp AI Acquisition Corp. with Australian software developer Bigtincan Holdings Ltd. to create Nasdaq-listed entity Bigtincan Ltd. Jett Capital Advisors LLC and Henslow Pty. Ltd. were Bigtincan's financial advisers and Gilbert + Tobin and A&O Shearman were its legal advisers. Clayton Utz and Winston & Strawn LLP were Investcorp's legal advisers.

– The Riverside Co. agreed to sell the Plasti-Fab Ltd. and Insulspan Inc. business units of PFB Corp. to Carlisle Companies Inc. for about C$260 million. Houlihan Lokey was PFB's financial adviser, and Paul Hastings and Blakes was its legal adviser.

– Trivest Partners LP agreed to sell US-based transportation engineering firm BCC Engineering LLC to Parsons Corp. for $230 million. BofA Securities was Parson's financial adviser and Jenner & Block was its legal adviser.

– Mentor Capital Inc. repurchased 2,855,712 of its outstanding shares through public market purchases for an undisclosed amount.

