Deal Wrap: TPG to acquire majority stake in Altimetrik; Vista closes Model N buy

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– TPG Inc. agreed to make a majority investment in pure-play digital business company Altimetrik Corp. through its TPG Asia Inc. private equity platform. Jefferies LLC was Altimetrik's exclusive financial adviser on the deal.

– Vista Equity Partners Management LLC finalized its roughly $1.25 billion acquisition of revenue optimization and compliance company Model N Inc. With the completion of the deal, Model N's common stock ceased trading, and the company is no longer listed on the NYSE. Jefferies LLC was Model N's exclusive financial adviser, and Fenwick & West LLP was legal counsel. William Blair & Co. LLC was financial adviser to Vista, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal counsel.

– Levine Leichtman Capital Partners LLC, through its LLCP Lower Middle Market III LP fund, purchased materials testing provider NSL Analytical Services Inc. in partnership with the latter's management. Honigman LLP was legal adviser to Levine Leichtman on the deal.

– Omni Federal, a provider of digital solutions to the US federal government, received a strategic investment from funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners LLC. Omni's management team will retain a significant ownership position in the business. KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial adviser to Omni, and Jenner & Block LLP and McDonald Hopkins LLC provided legal counsel. Baird served as financial adviser to Madison, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Crowell & Moring LLP provided legal counsel.

– Canada-based Inovata Foods Corp., which makes private-label frozen entrées, secured an investment from Swander Pace Capital. Ernst & Young Orenda Corporate Finance Inc. was financial adviser to Inovata in the transaction.

– Brighton Park Capital Management LP made a $112 million investment in PortSwigger Ltd., a UK-based application security software provider.

– WindSail Capital Group LLC invested in Stafl Systems LLC, a lithium-ion battery technology company.

– Novo Tellus Capital Partners closed an equity investment in Amsino Medical Group, which provides medical consumable devices.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.