Deal Wrap: Tikehau acquires assets from Brightwood; Luminate buys AbsenceSoft

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Brightwood Capital Advisors LLC closed a secondary sale of assets from a special purpose vehicle to Tikehau Capital.

– Luminate Capital Management Inc. acquired US human resource software developer Absence Soft LLC from NVP Associates LLC and Bow River Asset Management LLC.

– Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. acquired a 51% stake in Castlelake LP's fee-related earnings for $1.5 billion.

– Mayfield Fund LLC led a $25 million series B funding round for San Francisco-based billing software developer Orb Inc.

– Unitas Capital Pte. Ltd. and NWS Holdings Ltd. agreed to sell Dutch hydraulic systems distributor Hyva Global BV to Jost Werke SE.

