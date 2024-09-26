Deal Wrap: Tikehau acquires assets from Brightwood; Luminate buys AbsenceSoft

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Brightwood Capital Advisors LLC closed a secondary sale of assets from a special purpose vehicle to Tikehau Capital.

– Luminate Capital Management Inc. acquired US human resource software developer Absence Soft LLC from NVP Associates LLC and Bow River Asset Management LLC.

– Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. acquired a 51% stake in Castlelake LP's fee-related earnings for $1.5 billion.

– Mayfield Fund LLC led a $25 million series B funding round for San Francisco-based billing software developer Orb Inc.

– Unitas Capital Pte. Ltd. and NWS Holdings Ltd. agreed to sell Dutch hydraulic systems distributor Hyva Global BV to Jost Werke SE.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.