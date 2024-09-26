 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-sylvan-capital-to-buy-singular-3dp-new-heritage-invests-in-brilliant-83387529 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: Sylvan Capital to buy Singular 3DP; New Heritage invests in Brilliant
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Sylvan Capital agreed to acquire Australian 3D printing business Singular 3DP Pty. Ltd. from medical technology company Singular Health Group Ltd.

– New Heritage Capital LLC made a majority investment in San Francisco-based corporate gift platform developer Brilliant Gifts LLC.

– Centre Lane Partners LLC affiliates acquired substantially all of Hardinge Inc.'s global machine businesses and workholding businesses.

– General Catalyst Group Management LLC and Bloomberg Beta LP co-led a $130 million series C funding round for San Francisco-headquartered fintech CElegans Labs Inc., which does business as AtoB.

– Platinum Equity LLC agreed to buy a majority stake in Italian condiments producer Fratelli Polli SpA. The Polli family will continue to own a minority stake in the business alongside CEO Marco Fraccaroli. Deloitte and Clearwater are Platinum Equity's financial advisers, Latham & Watkins LLP was its legal adviser, and E&Y is tax adviser on the transaction.

