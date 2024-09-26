Deal Wrap: Summa Equity acquires NetGuardians; Susquehanna sells Realync

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Summa Equity AB acquired Swiss fraud prevention company NetGuardians SA.

– Susquehanna Growth Equity LLC sold US-based online property platform developer Realync Corp. to Grace Hill Inc.

– DC Capital Partners Management LP made a control investment in US-based industrial maintenance and inspection company PK Cos. Group LLC. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP was DC Capital's legal adviser. Polsinelli PC was PK Cos.' legal adviser.

– New State Capital Partners LLC and Panos Partners LLC acquired a majority stake in US-headquartered events management company The Expo Group Inc. McGuire Woods was New State's legal adviser and Houlihan Lokey was its financial adviser. STS Capital Partners was The Expo Group's financial adviser.

– HVL Ventures Ltd. and Grok Ventures Pty. Ltd. agreed to sell Australian investment platform developer Spaceship Capital Ltd. to eToro Group Ltd. for A$80 million.

