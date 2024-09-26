Deal Wrap: Sullivan Street Partners acquires UK Addiction Treatment

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Sullivan Street Partners Ltd. acquired residential addiction treatment provider UK Addiction Treatment Ltd.

– Nippon Mirai Holdings Co. Ltd. agreed to acquire Denso Corp.'s entire stake in automotive parts manufacturer Nippa Corp.

– NeuroNewCo LP, a fund managed by ArchiMed SAS, agreed to sell a 71.40% stake in NeuroAdvanced Corp. to medical equipment producer Nihon Kohden Corp.

– Ningbo Dinghong Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) agreed to sell a 5.81% stake in thermoplastic elastomer producer Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific and Technical Inc. to Qianhai Pengcheng Wanli Capital Management (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., according to Market Intelligence data.

– Ningbo Dinghong Equity Investment Partnership agreed to sell a 5.49% stake in Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific to Shenzhen HMTC Investment Management Co. Ltd., according to Market Intelligence data.

