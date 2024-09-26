 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-sullivan-street-partners-acquires-uk-addiction-treatment-83299898 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Sullivan Street Partners acquires UK Addiction Treatment
Blog

Getting an Edge with Services: Driving optimization by embracing technological innovation

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: August 21st Edition

Blog

The Four Steps of Effective Due Diligence

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: July 24th Edition


Deal Wrap: Sullivan Street Partners acquires UK Addiction Treatment

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Sullivan Street Partners Ltd. acquired residential addiction treatment provider UK Addiction Treatment Ltd.

– Nippon Mirai Holdings Co. Ltd. agreed to acquire Denso Corp.'s entire stake in automotive parts manufacturer Nippa Corp.

– NeuroNewCo LP, a fund managed by ArchiMed SAS, agreed to sell a 71.40% stake in NeuroAdvanced Corp. to medical equipment producer Nihon Kohden Corp.

– Ningbo Dinghong Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) agreed to sell a 5.81% stake in thermoplastic elastomer producer Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific and Technical Inc. to Qianhai Pengcheng Wanli Capital Management (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., according to Market Intelligence data.

– Ningbo Dinghong Equity Investment Partnership agreed to sell a 5.49% stake in Ningbo Changhong Polymer Scientific to Shenzhen HMTC Investment Management Co. Ltd., according to Market Intelligence data.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.