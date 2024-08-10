 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-soho-square-to-exit-assured-data-nazca-capital-divests-idp-group-83605303 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Soho Square to exit Assured Data; Nazca Capital divests IDP Group
Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: September 18th Edition

Blog

Navigating the New Canadian Derivatives Landscape: Key Changes and Compliance Steps for 2025

Podcast

MediaTalk | Season 2 | Ep. 29 - Streaming Services, Linear Networks Kick Off 2024/25 NFL Showdown

Blog

Getting an Edge with Services: Driving optimization by embracing technological innovation


Deal Wrap: Soho Square to exit Assured Data; Nazca Capital divests IDP Group

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Soho Square Capital LLP will exit UK-based data backup and recovery company Assured Data Protection Ltd. with a new investment from Oakley Capital Ltd. Momentum CF was Assured Data's financial adviser.

– Nazca Capital SGEIC SA sold its majority stake in Spanish building engineering firm Idp Ingenieria Y Arquitectura Iberia SLU, which does business as IDP Group, to Bureau Veritas SA.

– Butterfly Equity LP agreed to acquire US wine producer The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. for $1.95 billion. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was Duckhorn's financial adviser and Ropes & Gray LLP was its legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was Butterfly's legal adviser.

– F2i SGR SpA and Finavias Sarl, a fund by Ardian and APG Asset Management NV, agreed to sell Italian natural gas utility 2i Rete Gas SpA to Italgas SpA for €2.06 billion. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton was F2i and Finavias' legal adviser and Studio Di Tanno was its financial adviser. Studio Chiomenti was Finavias' legal adviser.

– Renovus Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in US class action and legal noticing company Angeion Group. Marks Baughan Securities LLC was Angeion Group's financial adviser.

– Strategic Value Partners LLC agreed to acquire US outdoor gear maker Revelyst Inc. from Vista Outdoor Inc. for $1.13 billion. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC was Vista Outdoor's financial adviser and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP was its legal adviser.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.