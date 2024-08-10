Deal Wrap: Soho Square to exit Assured Data; Nazca Capital divests IDP Group

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Soho Square Capital LLP will exit UK-based data backup and recovery company Assured Data Protection Ltd. with a new investment from Oakley Capital Ltd. Momentum CF was Assured Data's financial adviser.

– Nazca Capital SGEIC SA sold its majority stake in Spanish building engineering firm Idp Ingenieria Y Arquitectura Iberia SLU, which does business as IDP Group, to Bureau Veritas SA.

– Butterfly Equity LP agreed to acquire US wine producer The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. for $1.95 billion. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was Duckhorn's financial adviser and Ropes & Gray LLP was its legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was Butterfly's legal adviser.

– F2i SGR SpA and Finavias Sarl, a fund by Ardian and APG Asset Management NV, agreed to sell Italian natural gas utility 2i Rete Gas SpA to Italgas SpA for €2.06 billion. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton was F2i and Finavias' legal adviser and Studio Di Tanno was its financial adviser. Studio Chiomenti was Finavias' legal adviser.

– Renovus Capital Partners acquired a majority stake in US class action and legal noticing company Angeion Group. Marks Baughan Securities LLC was Angeion Group's financial adviser.

– Strategic Value Partners LLC agreed to acquire US outdoor gear maker Revelyst Inc. from Vista Outdoor Inc. for $1.13 billion. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC was Vista Outdoor's financial adviser and Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP was its legal adviser.

