Deal Wrap: Snow Peak acquires TurbineAero; Altor increases stake in Vianode

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Snow Peak Capital LLC acquired US aircraft maintenance provider TurbineAero Inc. from The Gores Group LLC.

– Altor Equity Partners AB acquired an additional 10.1% stake in Norwegian Vianode AS, which supplies graphite for the battery industry, from Norsk Hydro ASA, which now holds a 19.9% stake in the supplier.

– Riverside Acceleration Capital led a €23 million series B round for Italian cybersecurity training provider Cyber Guru Srl

– EMP Management LLC acquired a majority stake in US concrete services franchisor Sam the Concrete Man LLC.

– Integral Venture Partners sold Bulgarian knowledge engineering company Ontotext AD to Semantic Web Co. GmbH.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.