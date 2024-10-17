Deal Wrap: Snow Peak acquires TurbineAero; Altor increases stake in Vianode

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Snow Peak Capital LLC acquired US aircraft maintenance provider TurbineAero Inc. from The Gores Group LLC.

– Altor Equity Partners AB acquired an additional 10.1% stake in Norwegian Vianode AS, which supplies graphite for the battery industry, from Norsk Hydro ASA, which now holds a 19.9% stake in the supplier.

– Riverside Acceleration Capital led a €23 million series B round for Italian cybersecurity training provider Cyber Guru Srl

– EMP Management LLC acquired a majority stake in US concrete services franchisor Sam the Concrete Man LLC.

– Integral Venture Partners sold Bulgarian knowledge engineering company Ontotext AD to Semantic Web Co. GmbH.

