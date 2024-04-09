Deal Wrap: SFW Capital sells Micrometrics for $683M; Serent divests Book4Time

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– SFW Capital Partners LP sold US-based analytical instruments provider Micromeritics Instrument Corp. to Spectris PLC for $683 million.

– Serent Capital Management Co. LLC sold Canadian spa software company Book4Time Inc. to Agilysys Inc.

– MPE Mgt. Co. LLC portfolio company Precision Pipeline LLC acquired gas utility services provider Allegheny Contracting LLC. Jones Day was MPE Partners' legal adviser, and Churchill Asset Management and BMO Sponsor Finance were its financial advisers.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.