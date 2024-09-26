Deal Wrap: Rubicon sells CMD for £30M; KPS to buy Catalyst from Stephens Group

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Rubicon Partners sold UK-headquartered wiring accessories manufacturer CMD Ltd. to Luceco PLC for £30 million.

– KPS Capital Partners LP agreed to acquire US-based noise control product manufacturer Catalyst Acoustics Group from The Stephens Group LLC. Baird Equity Capital Markets was Catalyst's financial adviser and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP was its legal adviser. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP was KPS Capital's legal adviser.

– Levine Leichtman Capital Partners LLC acquired New York-based legal services provider The Expert Institute Group LLC from Spectrum Equity Management LP. Honigman LLP and Robert W. Baird & Co. were Levine's legal advisers and Houlihan Lokey Inc. was its financial adviser. Aeris Partners LLC was Expert Institute's financial adviser and Cooley LLP was its legal adviser.

– Waud Capital Partners LLC acquired San Francisco-based digital scientific services marketplace operator Science Exchange Inc. Houlihan Lokey and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Waud Capital, while Union Square Advisors and Fenwick & West LLP advised Science Exchange.

– A Balmoral Funds LLC affiliate acquired Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's insights business unit and rebranded it as Xirgo Technologies LLC.

– Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 13.5 million shares in Saputo Inc. for C$378 million and increased its stake in the Montreal-based dairy processor to about 4.5%.

