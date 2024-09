Deal Wrap: Quilvest divests Metro Franchising; Elsewhere Partners sells Vyopta

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired Quilvest Capital Partners Management LLC's stake in New York-based Dunkin Donuts franchisee Metro Franchising Commissary LLC. Kroll Investment Banking was Metro Franchising and Quilvest's financial adviser. Greenberg Traurig PA was its legal adviser.

– Elsewhere Partners LLC sold US-headquartered collaboration management platform developer Vyopta Inc. to HP Inc.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC acquired a controlling interest in Houston-based energy storage and production company Greenflash Infrastructure LP.

– GED Iberian Private Equity SA SGEIC sold Spanish packaging company Envases Soplados SL to Novapet SA. Deloitte was Novapet's financial adviser while Garrigues and SAMCA legal counsel were its legal advisers.

