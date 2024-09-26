Deal Wrap: Primorus acquires shares in Fresho; Silver Oak to divest ION

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Primorus Investments PLC acquired 1,254,469 preference shares in Australia-based food-ordering software developer Fresho Pty. Ltd.

– Silver Oak Services Partners LLC agreed to sell US oncology network ION LLC to Cardinal Health Inc.

– New Europe Capital Srl agreed to sell a majority stake in Romanian consumer loans provider Telecredit IFN SA to PragmaGO SA.

– Multicoin Capital Management LLC led a $25 million series B funding round for Australian cryptocurrency platform developer Drift Protocol.

