Deal Wrap: Phoenix Equity funds Cybanetix; Banneker's Xytech merges with Fabric

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Phoenix Equity Partners Ltd. invested in UK-headquartered cybersecurity company Cybanetix Ltd.

– Banneker Partners LLC portfolio company Xytech Systems LLC merged with Los Angeles-based metadata management company Meta Data Software Inc., which does business as Fabric.

– Indian Angel Network Services Pvt. Ltd. and Colossa Ventures co-led a funding round for Indian biotechnology company Serigen Mediproducts Pvt. Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.