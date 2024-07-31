Deal Wrap: PAI to acquire stake in Nutripure; Pelican invests in MillenniTek

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– PAI Partners agreed to acquire a majority stake in sports and wellness platform Nutripure from Ardian.

– Pelican Energy Partners LP acquired a majority stake in MillenniTek LLC, a supplier of advanced materials for the nuclear energy industry. Steve Getley, CEO and president of MillenniTek, will continue to lead the company and retain significant ownership. Reed Smith LLP was legal adviser to Pelican.

– Actera Group Ltd.-, Vector Yatırım Holding AŞ- and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development-backed commercial finance company Tam Finans Faktoring AS was acquired by MNT-Halan. Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy, Esin Attorney Partnership and Van Campen Liem were legal advisers to MNT-Halan, and PWC served as financial and commercial adviser. Clifford Chance was legal adviser to the sellers, and BCG acted as financial and commercial adviser.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.