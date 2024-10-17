Deal Wrap: One Equity Partners sells Dragonfly; Vinci Partners acquires Lacan

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Private equity firm One Equity Partners sold Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital business banking and cash management solutions provider, to Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

– Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. acquired alternative asset manager Lacan Ativos Reais. Pinheiro Neto Advogados was legal counsel to Vinci Partners, and Cepeda Advogados was legal counsel to Lacan.

– The Beekman Group LLC said an affiliate of Beekman Investment Partners III completed the sale of dental service organization Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry. Comvest Private Equity made a majority investment in Riccobene in partnership with its founder and CEO, Michael Riccobene. William Blair was financial adviser to Riccobene, and Holland & Knight was legal adviser. Akerman was legal adviser to The Beekman Group. DC Advisory and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. were financial advisers and McDermott Will & Emery was legal adviser to Comvest.

– Abry Partners LLC and BHMS Investments LP sold London-based specialty insurance services firm Innovisk Capital Partners LLP to Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. Ardea Partners was Innovisk's financial adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Hill Dickinson LLP were legal counsel to Abry, BHMS and Innovisk.

– An affiliate of Aterian Investment Partners LLC acquired Outlook Group LLC, a provider of pressure sensitive labels and turnkey packaging solutions. Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Perella Weinberg Partners LP advised Aterian.

– Dubin Clark & Co. Inc. sold United Safety & Survivability Corp., a provider of safety and survivability products, to Cogenuity Partners LLC.

– The Riverside Co. said an affiliated European fund signed a definitive agreement to sell HealthTech BioActives SL to Miura Partners SGEIC SA. Evercore Partners International and A&O Shearman advised Riverside's affiliated fund on the transaction.

– Ventrifossa BidCo AG, a holding company controlled by MiddleGround Management LP, acquired machine and artificial vision solutions provider Stemmer Imaging AG. Jefferies was lead financial and debt financing adviser, Clifford Chance was legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal was financial, tax and accounting diligence provider to MiddleGround Capital.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.