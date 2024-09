Deal Wrap: Oakley to exit Ocean Technologies; Gulf Capital divests glass maker

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Oakley Capital Investments Ltd. agreed to sell its majority interest in UK-based maritime software company Pelican Midco Ltd., which does business as Ocean Technologies Group, to Lloyd's Register Ltd. Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were Oakley's financial advisers. J.P. Morgan was financial adviser and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP was legal adviser to Lloyd's Register.

– Gulf Capital Ltd. sold its stake in Egyptian glass packaging manufacturer Middle East Glass to MENA Glass Holdings Ltd. Arqaam Capital was Gulf Capital's financial adviser, and White & Case was its legal adviser. MENA Associates, Amereller, Bahaa-Eldin Law Office and BonelliErede were MENA Glass' legal advisers.

– Northrim Horizon LP acquired US-based medical spa company Allure Medspa.

– Indus Holding AG purchased a 75% stake in German machinery company Deckma Decksmaschinen und Automation Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH for €13 million.

