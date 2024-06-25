Deal Wrap: Njord exits SolidAI; Trive invests in JF Fitness of North America

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Njord Partners LLP sold power cable business SolidAl - Condutores Eléctricos SA to NKT A/S. Financial advisers to Njord were Lazard and Barou Advisers and legal advisers were Macfarlanes and Uría Menéndez.

– Trive Capital Management LLC and 808 Capital Partners invested in Crunch Fitness franchisee JF Fitness of North America. King & Spalding LLP was legal adviser to Trive. Roth Jackson Gibbons Condlin PLC was legal adviser to JF Fitness.

– Kyoto University Innovation Capital Co. Ltd. led a funding round for plant breeding startup GRA&GREEN Inc.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.