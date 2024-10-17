Deal Wrap: Nautic to buy Davidson from KSL Advisors; Pelican merges with GSE

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Nautic Partners LLC agreed to acquire US hospitality company Davidson Hotel Co. LLC from KSL Advisors LLC. Moelis & Co. LLC was Davidson's financial adviser, and Davis Graham and Stubbs LLP was its legal adviser. Locke Lord LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP were Nautic Partners' legal advisers.

– Pelican Energy Partners LP merged with US engineering services provider GSE Systems Inc. Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc. was GSE's financial adviser, and Miles & Stockbridge PC, Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP and Cole Schotz PC were its legal advisers. Locke Lord LLP was Pelican Energy's legal adviser.

– Axcel Management A/S sold Danish air conditioning products-maker AX V Nissens III ApS, doing business as Nissens, to Standard Motor Products Inc.

– Union Capital Associates LP sold US protein-snacks maker Pervine Foods LLC, which does business as Fitcrunch, and baked goods distributor Bakery Barn Inc. to 1440 Foods Topco LLC. Piper Sandler & Co. was Fitcrunch and Bakery Barn's financial adviser, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. was co-financial adviser to Bakery Barn, and Finn Dixon & Herling LLP was their legal adviser. William Blair & Co. LLC was 1440 Foods' financial adviser, and Ropes & Gray LLP was its legal adviser.

– Great Hill Partners LP agreed to sell US-based restaurant order management platform provider Paytronix Systems, Inc. to Access UK Ltd.

