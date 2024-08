Deal Wrap: MCH fund invests €40M into Making Science; Sentinel exits TranSystems

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– MCH-managed Spain Oman Private Equity Fund agreed to invest €40 million into Spanish digital marketing and advertising company Making Science Group SA.

– Sentinel Capital Partners LLC exited US-based engineering and design firm TranSystems Corp. via its merger with OceanSound Partners LP portfolio company Gannett Fleming Inc. Houlihan Lokey, AEC Advisors and Macquarie Capital were TranSystems' financial advisers.

– Adenia Partners Ltd. sold its stake in African payments and services provider OMOA Group to SPE Capital Partners. Lazard and Deloitte were Adenia's financial advisers while Asafo & Co. and CMS Francis Lefebvre were its legal advisers. KPMG was SPE Capital's financial adviser, while DLA Piper was its legal adviser.

– New Water Capital LP sold Canadian pharmaceutical products manufacturer Trillium Health Care Products Inc. to Avista Healthcare Partners LP. Piper Sandler & Co. was Trillium's financial adviser and Stikeman Elliott was its legal adviser.

– Pollen Street Capital Ltd. acquired Swiss wealth and asset management solutions provider Etops Group AG.

