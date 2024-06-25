Deal Wrap: Main Capital acquires windata; Birch Hill exits Citron Hygiene

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Main Capital Partners BV acquired a majority stake in payment solutions provider windata GmbH & Co.KG.

– Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. sold washroom products business Citron Hygiene Canada Ltd. to The Bidvest Group (UK) Ltd..

– Shenzhen Capital Group Co. Ltd.-, DCVC- and Riot Ventures-backed 3D printing business Desktop Metal Inc. was acquired by Nano Dimension Ltd. Greenhill & Co., LLC was financial adviser to Nano Dimension, and Greenberg Traurig and Sullivan & Worcester LLP legal adviser. Stifel was financial adviser to Desktop Metal, and Latham & Watkins LLP and Shibolet & Co. were legal advisers.

– 2degrees and Dreamcraft Ventures Management ApS led a $10.74 million seed funding round for quantum software startup Kvantify ApS.

