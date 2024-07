Deal Wrap: Main acquires Nextway; Nordic acquires Sensio

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Main Capital Partners BV acquired a majority stake in IT consulting and services company Nextway Software A/S.

– Main Capital Partners BV acquired DevOps software provider Flexagon, LLC.

– Nordic Capital acquired a majority stake in social care technology provider Sensio AS from Longship AS, which retained a minority stake in the company.

– Karnell Group AB (publ) acquired precision engineering company NE Engineering LTD.

