Deal Wrap: Lone Star to sell AOC to Nippon Paint; Leeds acquires Archer Review
Banking Essentials Newsletter: September 18th Edition

Navigating the New Canadian Derivatives Landscape: Key Changes and Compliance Steps for 2025

Loan Platforms: Securing settlement instructions and prioritising the user experience

MediaTalk | Season 2 | Ep. 29 - Streaming Services, Linear Networks Kick Off 2024/25 NFL Showdown


Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Lone Star Americas Acquisitions Inc. agreed to sell US specialty chemicals company LSF11 A5 TopCo LLC, which does business as AOC, to Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Citi were Lone Star's financial advisers, and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP was its legal adviser. Jamieson Corporate Finance was AOC's financial adviser, and Katzke & Morgenbesser LLP was its legal adviser.

– Leeds Equity Advisors LLC acquired US medical exam review company Archer Review LLC. Latham & Watkins was Leeds Equity's legal adviser, and Hunton Andrews Kurth was Archer's legal adviser.

– Great Hill Partners LP partially sold UK vehicle tracking software developer BigChange Group Ltd. to Simpro Software Pty. Ltd. and retained a minority stake in the company.

– Insight Venture Management LLC acquired a majority stake in Swedish web security platform developer Detectify AB.

