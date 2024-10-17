Deal Wrap: Littlejohn buys Sunbelt Modular; Mill Point acquires AeriTek

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired US modular buildings manufacturer Sunbelt Modular Inc. Vestra Advisors was Littlejohn's financial adviser and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP was its legal adviser. Robert W. Baird & Co. was Sunbelt's financial adviser.

– Mill Point Capital LLC acquired Georgia-based refrigeration and food service equipment company AeriTek Global LLC, which does business as Imbera and Torrey, from Fomento Económico Mexicano SAV de CV.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC and Thoma Bravo LP agreed to acquire IT training and certification provider CompTIA TCA Community. Macquarie Capital was H.I.G. and Thoma Bravo's financial adviser while Ropes & Gray LLP and Polsinelli LLP were its legal advisers. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was CompTIA's financial adviser and Husch Blackwell LLP was its legal adviser.

– Tinicum Inc. acquired a controlling interest in US aircraft communication systems provider Aeronix Inc. from ShoreView Industries.

– Ampersand Management LLC agreed to acquire San Francisco-headquartered Nektar Therapeutics' manufacturing facility and reagent supply business in Alabama for $90 million. UBS Investment Bank was Nektar's financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP was its legal adviser. Goodwin Procter LLP was Ampersand's legal adviser.

– One Rock Capital Partners LLC sold US construction company ArchKey Solutions LLC to 26North Partners LP. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets LLC were ArchKey's financial advisers and Latham & Watkins LLP was its legal adviser.

– SK Capital Partners LP acquired the North America Composites & Fuel Containment division of US machinery manufacturer Parker-Hannifin Corp. Latham & Watkins LLP was SK Capital's legal adviser and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was financial adviser. Jones Day was Parker-Hannifin's legal adviser and Lazard was financial adviser.

