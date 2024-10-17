Deal Wrap: Leeds Equity buys OffSec; Sound Growth acquires Stueve Construction

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Leeds Equity Advisors LLC acquired New York-based cybersecurity training provider OffSec Services Ltd. from Spectrum Equity Management LP. Reed Smith was Leeds' legal adviser. J.P. Morgan was OffSec's financial adviser.

– Sound Growth Partners acquired US fertilizer storage builder Stueve Construction LLC. Brookside Capital Partners, Capitala Group and other investors provided capital for the deal.

– Frazier Management LLC acquired US-based medical imaging parts supplier DirectMed Imaging from NMS Capital Services LLC.

– Stone Point Capital LLC agreed to acquire a major stake in US-headquartered wealth management platform provider Kestra Holdings, replacing Warburg Pincus LLC. Oak Hill Capital Management LLC remains a minority owner.

– Blackford Capital Associates II Inc. acquired US outdoor living goods distributor Empire Distributing. Loeb & Loeb and Varnum LLP were Blackford's legal advisers and Grant Thornton, Hilco Global and Plante Moran were its financial advisers. Paramax was Empire Distrbuting's financial adviser.

– Y Combinator sold US-headquartered document management platform UpLink Inc. to DataSnipper BV.

– Montefiore Investment SA acquired a majority stake in Italian optical retail chain Demenego Srl from VAM Investments Group SpA.

