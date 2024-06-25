Deal Wrap: L Catterton buys Stripes Beauty; BGF exits Datum360

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– L Catterton Partners acquired Stripes Beauty, a lifestyle brand that provides personal care and beauty products. The private equity firm partnered with Stripes Beauty founder and actress Naomi Watts on the acquisition, with L Catterton becoming the majority owner.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. sold its stake in Datum360 Ltd., a connected data platform, to Autodesk Inc. Cavu Corporate Finance and Weightmans advised BGF and other Datum360 shareholders on the transaction.

– A Cerberus Capital Management LP affiliate will make a strategic investment of up to $315.5 million in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc., which is behind the Znyth aqueous zinc battery. The investment is structured as a $210.5 million delayed draw term loan that is contingent on Eos reaching certain operational milestones through April 2025 and a $105 million revolver that Eos may draw upon, if required, at Cerberus' discretion. Assuming the delayed draw term loan is fully funded, Cerberus will receive penny warrants and nonvoting convertible preferred stock equivalent to 33% of Eos' outstanding equity on a fully diluted basis, with the potential to reach 49% if certain operational milestones are met. Haynes Boone LLP and Cooley LLP were legal advisers to Eos and Cerberus, respectively.

– Safran SA is in exclusive negotiations to buy French aerospace and defense AI company Preligens SAS for an enterprise value of €220 million. The deal will mark the first exit for Wendel unit Wendel Growth.

– Macquarie Group Ltd. unit Macquarie Capital acquired Kalkomey Enterprises LLC, an online recreational safety education provider previously owned by Cove Hill Partners LP. Harris Williams served as exclusive financial adviser to Kalkomey on the deal.

– Carbon Revolution PLC, which makes lightweight advanced technology automotive carbon fiber wheels, reached a $25 million financing deal with Orion Infrastructure Capital. The amount will be released from escrow in five tranches of $5 million each, with Orion receiving a warrant to buy shares equal to 2.5% of Carbon Revolution's outstanding shares.

