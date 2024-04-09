Deal Wrap: Kingswood to buy Kichler Lighting; H.I.G. acquires Action Elevator

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Kingswood Capital Management LP agreed to acquire residential and commercial lighting company L.D. Kichler Co. Inc., which does business as Kichler Lighting, from Masco Corp. for $125 million.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC acquired US elevator services company Action Elevator Inc. Lincoln International and Piper Sandler & Co. were H.I.G.'s financial advisers and McDermott Will & Emery was its legal adviser.

– Highwire Capital LLC agreed to acquire US merchandising and marketing company Spar Group Inc. for $2.50 per share in cash. Lincoln International LLC was Spar Group's financial adviser, and Foley & Lardner LLP was its legal adviser. Ferguson Braswell Fraser Kubasta PC was Highwire's legal adviser.

– ACON Investments LLC acquired a controlling stake in Colombian electricity transformer manufacturer Rymel Ingenieria Electrica S A S.

– Southbridge Capital Inc. agreed to acquire Canadian health care facilities operator Revera Inc. from Public Sector Pension Investment Board, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Impilo AB acquired a majority stake in Danish medical goods distributor Qufora A/S, according to Market Intelligence data.

