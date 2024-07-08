Deal Wrap: KCGI buys 29.6% of Hanyang Securities; Victory sells Canadian VC firm

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– KCGI Co. Ltd. agreed to acquire a 29.6% stake in South Korean financial investment company Hanyang Securities Co. Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Victory Square Technologies Inc. agreed to sell venture capital firm Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. to US software company Edge Total Intelligence Inc., according to Market Intelligence data.

– Omnivore Capital Management Advisors Pvt. Ltd. co-led a $9.8 million series A funding round with Accion International for Indian agricultural technology company Agrizy Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

– LWO LLC-backed garage door manufacturer Midland Garage Door Manufacturing Co. acquired Salt Lake City-based overhead door manufacturer Martin Door Manufacturing Inc.

– Apax Partners LLP's Apax Digital Fund II LP invested in Indian human resource and payroll software services provider greytHR.

– Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. invested in UK-based loss adjusting and claims solutions provider QuestGates Ltd.

– THCP Advisory Ltd.'s Three Hills Capital Solutions Iv closed its investment in Spain-headquartered video production company TF7-TV SL.

