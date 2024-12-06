Deal Wrap: Karnell takes control of Ojop Sweden; investor group sells Shockwave

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Karnell Group AB (publ) purchased a 90.1% stake in Ojop Sweden AB, a Swedish maker of toggle latches, trailer latches and battery connectors. Karnell has an option to buy the remaining 9.9% owned by Ojop CEO Anders Larsson.

– Johnson & Johnson finalized its acquisition of healthcare equipment company Shockwave Medical Inc. from an investor group including Sofinnova Partners SAS, RA Capital Management LP, Ally Bridge Group, Wellington Management Group LLP, BlackRock Inc., FMR LLC and Vanguard Group Inc. With the closing of the deal, Shockwave will operate as a business segment within Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and its common stock stopped trading on Nasdaq.

– New Mountain Capital LLC completed a significant growth investment in Grant Thornton LLP, which provides audit, assurance, tax and advisory services. In conjunction with New Mountain's investment, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and OA Private Capital LLC also bought minority stakes in Grant Thornton. Guggenheim Securities LLC and Jefferies LLC were financial advisers to New Mountain, while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as its legal advisers. Jones Day was legal adviser to CDPQ, and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP was legal counsel to OA Private Capital. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. was the financial adviser to Grant Thornton, Dechert LLP and Vedder Price PC were its legal advisers, and Mayer Brown LLP was legal adviser to its partnership board.

– Cerberus Capital Management LP bought Calspan Aero Systems Engineering and Calspan Systems from TransDigm Group Inc. With the acquisition, Cerberus has formed North Wind, an independent supplier of hypersonic test infrastructure, systems and services.

