Deal Wrap: Inflexion exits DR&P; Excellere Capital exits SePRO

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Inflexion Pvt. Equity Partners LLP exited its investment in insurance broker David Roberts & Partners (Insurance Brokers) Ltd., which was acquired by BMS Group Ltd.

– Excellere Capital Management LLC exited its investment in specialty environmental products and services business SePRO Corp. to Stanley Capital Partners LLP with Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP joining as a minority co-investor. Raymond James and Piper Sandler were financial advisers to SePRO. Winston & Strawn LLP was legal adviser to SePRO and Excellere Partners. Barclays was financial adviser and Sidley Austin LLP was legal adviser to SCP.

– ACON Investments LLC exited its investment in municipal waste container manufacturer CONTENUR SL to Nexxus Capital S.A.P.I. de CV. Pinsent Masons was legal adviser and Alvarez & Marsal was financial adviser to Nexxus. Hogan Lovells was legal adviser and KPMG was financial adviser to ACON.

– Olympus Advisors LLC sold Soliant Health Inc., a provider of staffing solutions to the education and healthcare industries. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Moelis were financial advisers to Soliant and Olympus. Kirkland & Ellis was legal adviser to Olympus.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.