Deal Wrap: H.I.G. acquires Health-E Commerce; Brookfield buys GEMS Education

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC acquired online health and wellness retailer Health-E Commerce from Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Company LLC. BofA Securities, Inc. was financial adviser to H.I.G. and Latham & Watkins LLP was legal adviser. William Blair & Company and Raymond James were financial advisers and Paul Hastings LLP was legal adviser to Health-E Commerce.

– Brookfield Corp. acquired a majority stake in international school operator GEMS Education from CVC Capital Partners Ltd.

– Khosla Ventures LLC and Uber Technologies Inc. co-led a $199.96 million series B funding round for self-driving truck startup Waabi Innovation Inc.

