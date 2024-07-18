Deal Wrap: H.I.G. acquires Best Trash; MML exits Eastland Engineering Supply

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC acquired environmental and facilities services business Best Trash LLC. Stifel Nicolaus and Co. Inc. was financial adviser and Ropes & Gray LLP was legal adviser to H.I.G. Raymond James & Associates Inc. was financial adviser and White & Case LLP was legal adviser to Best Trash.

– MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland Ltd. exited its investment in engineering spare parts provider Eastland Engineering Supply Co. Ltd. with its sale to Vallen Distribution Inc.

– TA Associates Management LP invested in lender Vastu Housing Finance Corp. Ltd.

– Madison River Capital LLC invested in JDC Power Systems Inc., an electrical systems integrator serving the datacenter market. Carl Marks Securities was financial adviser to JDC.

– Summit Partners LP and Silversmith Management LP led a $200 million funding round for NoHo Financial Inc, the financial services firm doing business as Earned Wealth.

– SkyKnight Capital LP made a growth investment in engineering and construction services firm Ampirical Solutions LLC.

