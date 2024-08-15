Deal Wrap: Golden Gate, GIC to sell Vercara; IK Partners divests Carspect

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Golden Gate Capital and GIC Pte. Ltd. agreed to sell US-based Vercara LLC and its cloud-based security platform to digital security infrastructure developer DigiCert Inc. Sidley Austin LLP was DigiCert's legal adviser. Barclays served as Vercara's financial adviser, while Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP was its legal adviser.

– IK Partners' IK Small Cap Fund II sold Swedish vehicle inspection provider Carspect Group Ab to German inspection and certification services provider Tüv Süd AG.

– New State Capital Partners LLC bought the rotating equipment segment of Jones Industrial Holdings Inc.'s Texas-based petrochemical equipment maintenance provider Universal Plant Services Inc. Morgan Lewis & Bockius was New State's legal adviser, and Piper Sandler was its financial adviser. Sidley Austin was Universal Plant's legal adviser, and Harris Williams was its financial adviser.

– Permira Advisers Ltd.'s US-headquartered risk management solutions developer Mimecast Services Ltd. acquired Nullable Inc. and its AI-powered security platform Aware from an investor group. Guggenheim Partners Advisory Co. was Nullable's financial adviser.

