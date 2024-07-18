Deal Wrap: Genstar invests in Docupace; Sofina invests in team.blue

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ecliptic Capital LLC-backed AI content intelligence platform Pluralytics Inc. was acquired by Aletheia Marketing and Media Inc.

– Genstar Capital LLC made a majority investment in FTV Management Company LP-backed Docupace Technologies LLC, a technology company serving the financial services and wealth management industries. FTV remains a minority investor in the business. Financial Technology Partners was financial adviser and Gibson Dunn was legal adviser to Docupace. RBC Capital Markets was financial adviser and Ropes and Gray was legal adviser to Genstar.

– Sofina Société Anonyme made a minority investment in HgCapital LLP-backed online services provider team.blue.

– MPE Mgt. Co. LLC invested in manufacturer LA-CO Industries Inc. Akerman LLP and Gide Loyrette Nouel were legal advisers to MPE. Grace Matthews was financial adviser to LA-CO.

– H.I.G. Capital LLC acquired a majority stake in cosmetics and supplements business Naturalia Tantum Spa. Eversheds Sutherland was legal adviser to H.I.G. Houlihan Lokey and Equita were financial advisers and Pedersoli Gattai was legal adviser to Naturalia Tantum.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.