Deal Wrap: GenNx360 to divest ITsavvy; Gryphon acquires RapidAir from Pfingsten

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– GenNx360 Capital Partners agreed to sell US-based IT infrastructure company B2B Computer Products LLC, which does business as ITsavvy LLC, to Xerox Holdings Corp. Loeb & Loeb and Greenberg Traurig were ITsavvy and GenNx360's legal advisers.

– Gryphon Investors Inc. acquired US compressed air pipe systems manufacturer Engineered Specialties LLC, which does business as RapidAir, from Pfingsten Partners LLC. BMO Capital Markets was Gryphon's financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis was its legal adviser. Lincoln International was RapidAir's financial adviser and Katten Muchin Rosenman was its legal adviser.

– Permira Advisers Ltd. completed its acquisition of New York-based website hosting company Squarespace Inc. for $7.2 billion. Goldman Sachs & Co LLC was Permira's financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP was its legal adviser. J.P. Morgan was Squarespace's financial adviser and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP were its legal advisers.

– AIP LLC agreed to acquire the US and Canada architectural coatings business of PPG Industries Inc. for $550 million. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was PPG's financial adviser and Hogan Lovells U.S. LLP was its legal adviser.

– The Riverside Co. sold its stake in US-based life science e-learning software developer Red Nucleus Solutions LLC to Thomas H. Lee Partners LP.

