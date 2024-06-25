 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-gemcorp-acquires-sierra-rutile-providence-exits-opuscapita-82261386 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Gemcorp acquires Sierra Rutile; Providence exits OpusCapita
Podcast

Next in Tech | Ep. 174: Open Source Innovation

Podcast

MediaTalk | Season 2 EP 20 - Wireless Outlook for 2024 as Carriers, Cable Compete

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: June 26th Edition

Podcast

Next in Tech | Ep. 173: Phishing Deep Dive


Deal Wrap: Gemcorp acquires Sierra Rutile; Providence exits OpusCapita

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Gemcorp Capital Management Ltd. acquired the remaining 80.1% stake it did not already own in mining business Sierra Rutile Holdings Ltd. for $36.29 million.

– Good Springs Capital LP invested in mechanical contractor Kimbel Mechanical Systems Inc. White & Case LLP was legal adviser to Good Springs. Kutak Rock LLP was legal adviser to Kimbel.

– Reverence Capital Partners LP acquired retail insurance agency Sunstar Insurance Group LLC. Piper Sandler & Co. was financial adviser to Sunstar, and Bass Berry & Sims PLC was legal adviser. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal adviser to RCP.

– Park Square Capital LLP made a minority investment in GI Manager LP portfolio company Togetherwork Holdings LLC, a provider of software and payment solutions to member-based organizations. Kirkland & Ellis was legal adviser to GI Partners and Togetherwork, and William Blair was financial adviser. Fried Frank was legal adviser to Park Square.

– Novo Holdings A/S invested in fungi-focused food-tech startup Scicular ApS, which does business as MATR Foods.

– Providence Equity Partners LLC sold e-invoicing and payment solutions business OpusCapita Solutions Oy to NB Ventures Inc., doing business as GEP.

– Providence Equity Partners LLC sold about half its stake in K-12 education group Globeducate to Wendel.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.