Deal Wrap: Gamut to acquire Airtron Heating; OEP Capital sells ORS Nasco

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Gamut Capital Management LP agreed to acquire Ohio-based air conditioning installation provider Airtron Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. Current Capital Partners LLC was financial adviser to Gamut and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal adviser.

– OEP Capital Advisors LP sold US-based industrial supplies distributor ORS Nasco Inc. Jefferies was OEP's financial adviser.

– Epilog Partners acquired California-based healthcare services provider Care Connectors Medical Group Inc.

– Brightstar Capital Partners LP acquired residential roofing company Best Choice Roofing. Harris Williams was Brightstar's financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal adviser. BofA Securities was financial adviser to Best Choice Roofing and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC was its legal adviser.

– BelHealth Investment Partners LLC sold US fertility pharmacy company VFP Pharmacy Group. Truist Securities was VFP Pharmacy's financial adviser.

