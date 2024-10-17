Deal Wrap: Firmament sells Pinnacle stake to Blue Point; Gimv divests beer maker

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.
– The Firmament Group LLC sold its stake in US mechanical services provider Pinnacle MEP Holdings LLC to Blue Point Capital Partners LLC.
– Gimv NV sold beer maker United Dutch Breweries BV to The Martens Brewery of Bocholt, which does business as Brouwerij Martens.
– Providence Equity Partners LLC sold roughly 50% of Spanish school operator Globeducate to Wendel for €625 million.
– Verlinvest SA acquired a majority stake in UK indoor climbing facilities operator The Climbing Hangar.
– Nordic Semiconductor ASA signed a letter of intent to acquire Norwegian wireless technology company Novelda AS from Alliance Venture and Investinor AS.
– Paragon Partners GmbH agreed to sell 37.5% of German pharmaceutical company Apontis Pharma AG to Zentiva Pharma GmbH.
