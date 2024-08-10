 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-eqt-to-sell-25-of-reworld-to-gic-insight-venture-divests-prevalent-83570927 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: EQT to sell 25% of Reworld to GIC; Insight Venture divests Prevalent
Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– EQT AB (publ) agreed to sell a 25% minority stake in US waste management company Reworld Waste LLC to GIC Pte. Ltd. Citi and Houlihan Lokey were EQT's financial advisers, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was its legal adviser. Goldman Sachs was GIC's financial adviser, and Dechert was its legal adviser.

Insight Venture Management LLC sold US-headquartered risk management software developer Prevalent Inc. to Mitratech Holdings Inc.

– Altor Equity Partners AB agreed to acquire a majority stake in Montreal-based sports equipment manufacturer The Hockey Co. Inc., which does business as CCM Hockey.

– Cloud Equity Group LLC acquired US-based search engine optimization services provider Paper Box SEO LLC.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.