Deal Wrap: EQT buys PageUp from Battery Ventures; Serent Capital sells Kore

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– EQT AB (publ) acquired Australia-headquartered PageUp People Ltd., an Australian-founded software-as-a-service leader in talent acquisition and management solutions from Battery Ventures. William Blair was PageUp's financial adviser. Barclays and Barrenjoey were EQT's financial advisers.

– Serent Capital Management Co. LLC sold New York-based sports and entertainment platform provider Kore Software Inc. to Two Circles Ltd. William Blair was Serent Capital and Kore's financial adviser.

– Palladium Equity Partners LLC agreed to sell a major stake in US-based Hispanic foods company Del Real LLC to Multi-Inversiones SA. Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP was Multi-Inversiones' legal adviser and EY was its financial adviser. Piper Sandler & Co. was Del Real's financial adviser and Greenberg Traurig LLP was its legal adviser.

– Cinven Ltd.'s Ephios Bidco GmbH acquired Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd.'s entire stake in German medical services provider SYNLAB AG.

– Bain Capital LP acquired 80% of AQ Compute, the datacenter subsidiary of German hedge fund manager Aquila Capital.

– Ardian acquired French semiconductor services provider Ion Beam Services SA.

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA partially exited Austrian vehicle engine maker Steyr Motors GmbH after the company's IPO. Mutares will retain a 70.9% ownership stake in Steyr Motors.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.