Deal Wrap: EQT acquires Perficient; Turnspire Capital buys GHP Group

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– EQT AB (publ)'s BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII acquired US-based digital consultancy company Perficient Inc. BofA Securities and Wells Fargo were Perficient's financial advisers, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal adviser. J.P. Morgan and TD Securities were EQT's financial advisers and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was its legal adviser.

– Turnspire Capital Partners LLC acquired US-based outdoor and indoor appliances producer GHP Group Inc. Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was Turnspire's legal adviser and William Blair & Co. LLC was its financial adviser.

– Accelmed Partners agreed to acquire the advanced rehabilitation business of Bioness Inc. from Bioventus Inc. for $45 million. Moelis & Company LLC was Bioventus' financial adviser and Reed Smith LLP was its legal adviser. Jones Day and Stevens & Lee were Accelmed's legal advisers.

– Tailwater Capital LLC's upstream platform Tailwater E&P LLC acquired over 5,000 net leasehold acres of oil-producing assets in the Permian Basin from Accelerate Resources Operating LLC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Winston & Strawn LLP, and Foley & Lardner LLP were Tailwater's legal advisers. Vinson & Elkins LLP was Accelerate's legal adviser.

– Renovus Capital Partners sold US-headquartered digital advisory firm LeapPoint LLC to New York-based advertising company Omnicom Group Inc.

– Qatar Airways Group QCSC said it intends to acquire a 25% stake in airline business Virgin Australia Holdings Pty. Ltd. from Bain Capital LP.

– Accel-KKR LLC acquired US workflow automation software provider VisiQuate Inc.

