Deal Wrap: Delos Capital sells Onelife to 26North; BGF invests in ER Productions

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– 26North Partners LP acquired US fitness club operator One Life Fitness LLC from Delos Capital Management LP. Jefferies LLC and North Point were Onelife's financial advisers. Kirkland & Ellis was 26North's legal adviser.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. invested for a minority stake in UK-based pyrotechnics and special effects company ER Productions Ltd.

– Tengram Capital Partners LP sold US hair and skincare products distributor HRB Brands LLC to Gruppo Sodalis Srl. Lincoln International LLC and Cascadia Capital LLC were HRB's financial advisers and Sidley Austin LLP was its legal adviser. PWC was Sodalis' financial adviser and Greenburg Traurig LLP was its legal adviser.

– iSigma Capital Corp. agreed to acquire 84.25% of Japanese steelmaker Ube Steel Co. Ltd. from Ube Corp.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.