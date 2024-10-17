Deal Wrap: Cordiant to buy stake in Belgian datacenters; Nene acquires Cold Tech

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Cordiant Capital Inc. agreed to acquire a 47.5% stake in Belgian datacenter operator Datacenter United and the datacenter business of Proximus for €92.3 million.

– Nene Capital Ltd. acquired UK refrigeration and cooling systems maintenance provider Cold Tech (Services) Ltd.

– Talde Gestión SGEIC SA agreed to sell 63% of its private equity business to Kutxabank SA.

– Hivest Capital Partners agreed to acquire a majority stake in French sustainable packaging company SPhere SA.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.