 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-cordiant-to-buy-stake-in-belgian-datacenters-nene-acquires-cold-tech-85936976 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Cordiant to buy stake in Belgian datacenters; Nene acquires Cold Tech
Blog

The Party is Over: Tupperware’s Failure

Podcast

Private Markets 360 - Episode 17: European Credit Opportunities

Blog

Engineering and Construction Cost Indicator declined in September as cost increases for materials and equipment moderate

Podcast

Next in Tech | Ep. 186: B2B Payments Technology and Markets


Deal Wrap: Cordiant to buy stake in Belgian datacenters; Nene acquires Cold Tech

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Cordiant Capital Inc. agreed to acquire a 47.5% stake in Belgian datacenter operator Datacenter United and the datacenter business of Proximus for €92.3 million.

– Nene Capital Ltd. acquired UK refrigeration and cooling systems maintenance provider Cold Tech (Services) Ltd.

– Talde Gestión SGEIC SA agreed to sell 63% of its private equity business to Kutxabank SA.

– Hivest Capital Partners agreed to acquire a majority stake in French sustainable packaging company SPhere SA.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.