Deal Wrap: Consello Group buys EHE Health; Innoh acquires Cykinso

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Consello Group acquired New York-based preventive healthcare provider EHE Health.

– Innoh Associates Inc.'s Brand New Retail Initiative Fund bought Japanese microbiome testing kit developer Cykinso Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Innova Capital Sp. z o.o. acquired a stake in e-learning platform developer Tutore Poland Sp. z o.o., according to Market Intelligence data.

