 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-consello-group-buys-ehe-health-innoh-acquires-cykinso-82841067 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Consello Group buys EHE Health; Innoh acquires Cykinso
Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: July 24th Edition

Blog

Banking Essentials Newsletter: July 10th Edition

Blog

Enabling Growth in the EMEA Loan Market

Podcast

Masters of Risk | Episode 12 - Women's Panel


Deal Wrap: Consello Group buys EHE Health; Innoh acquires Cykinso

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Consello Group acquired New York-based preventive healthcare provider EHE Health.

– Innoh Associates Inc.'s Brand New Retail Initiative Fund bought Japanese microbiome testing kit developer Cykinso Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Innova Capital Sp. z o.o. acquired a stake in e-learning platform developer Tutore Poland Sp. z o.o., according to Market Intelligence data.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.