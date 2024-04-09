Deal Wrap: Coalesce Capital to buy Miller Environmental; Renovus acquires QualX

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Coalesce Capital Management LLC agreed to acquire US waste, industrial and environmental services provider Miller Environmental Group Inc. from GenNx360 Capital Partners. Stifel and Houlihan Lokey were Miller and GenNx360's financial advisers, and Winston & Strawn LLP was their legal adviser. Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. was financial adviser to Coalesce, and Greenberg Traurig was its legal adviser.

– Renovus Capital Partners acquired US records management company QualX Corp. DLA Piper was Renovus' legal adviser. Greenberg Traurig LLP was legal adviser to QualX, and Monument Capital Partners was its financial adviser.

– Pacific General sold its stake in US superfruit bowl brand Playa Bowls LLC to Sycamore Partners Management LP. North Point was Playa Bowls' financial adviser, and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Ice Miller LLP were its legal advisers.

