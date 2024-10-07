Deal Wrap: Cinven to sell Arcaplanet; Charme to take majority stake in Animalia

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Cinven Ltd. reached a deal to sell its stake in Italian pet care retailer Arcaplanet to its strategic partner, Fressnapf, subject to regulatory and antitrust approvals. Concurrently with the transaction, funds managed by Cinven will make a new strategic investment in Fressnapf, which will gain full control of Arcaplanet.

– Charme Capital Partners SGR SpA will acquire a 56% majority stake in Animalia, an Italy-based veterinary care services provider, through its flagship Charme IV Fund. Rothschild, EY, OC&C Strategy Consultants, Giovannelli and Associati, Fides, Gitti and Partners, Facchini Rossi Michelutti and ZNR Notai assisted Animalia in the transaction. EY Parthenon, EY, PedersoliGattai, AON, Spada Partners and ZNR Notai assisted Charme. Assisted by Dentons, Arcmont and Carlyle provided financing for the acquisition. Illimity will provide a revolving line.

– An affiliate of H.I.G. Capital LLC agreed to buy CGH Group SA, a Poland-based maker of engineered storage tanks and tank accessories. The deal has yet to receive antitrust clearance.

– Funds advised by Bregal Unternehmerkapital GmbH will purchase a majority interest in software solutions provider BSI Software AG, representing an exit for Capvis AG's Capvis Equity V LP fund. BSI's management team will continue to be invested in the business. The completion of the deal is still subject to the approval of the relevant authorities.

