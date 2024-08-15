Deal Wrap: Cinven sells Jaggaer to Vista Equity; Tide Rock buys Premier LogiTech

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Cinven Ltd. agreed to sell US-based sourcing and procurement software developer Jaggaer LLC to Vista Equity Partners Management LLC. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Moelis & Company LLC were Jaggaer's financial advisers while Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal adviser.

– Tide Rock Holdings LLC acquired Dallas-based Premier LogiTech and its consumer electronics services platform.

– Guardian Capital Partners Investment Management LP sold educational content publisher Carson-Dellosa Publishing LLC to educational technology company IXL Learning Inc. Goodwin Procter LLP was Guardian and Carson's legal adviser. Evercore was IXL Learning's financial adviser while Latham & Watkins LLP was its legal adviser.

