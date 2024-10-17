Deal Wrap: Centerbridge to buy Precinmac; Permira closes Squarespace cash offer

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Centerbridge Partners LP agreed to acquire US machine components maker Precinmac Precision Machining from Pine Island Capital Partners LLC, Bain Capital Credit LP and Compass Partners Capital LLC. Evercore was Centerbridge's financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP was its legal adviser. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was Precinmac's financial adviser and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP was its legal adviser.

– Permira Advisers Ltd. completed its cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of New York-based website hosting company Squarespace Inc. with plans to take the company private. The deal involved 97.5% of Squarespace's total voting power and the remaining shares will be converted to cash in a second-step merger. Goldman Sachs & Co LLC was Permira's financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP was its legal adviser. J.P. Morgan was Squarespace's financial adviser and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP were its legal advisers.

– Oaktree Capital Management LP agreed to acquire B. Riley Financial Inc.'s appraisal and valuation unit the Great American Group for $386 million. Moelis & Company LLC was B. Riley's financial adviser and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP was its legal adviser. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was Oaktree's legal adviser.

– MDI Ventures and Grab Ventures agreed to sell telemedicine platform PT Good Doctor Technology Indonesia, which does business as Good Doctor, to Singaporean company WhiteCoat Holdings Pte. Ltd.

